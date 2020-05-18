Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Analog Devices (ADI) and Echostar (SATS)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Analog Devices (ADI) and Echostar (SATS).
Analog Devices (ADI)
In a report released today, Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Analog Devices, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.25.
According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 59.7% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Analog Devices is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $124.00.
Echostar (SATS)
Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss reiterated a Buy rating on Echostar today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.59, close to its 52-week low of $25.23.
According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 62.2% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telephone & Data Systems, Iridium Communications, and United States Cellular.
Echostar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.00.
