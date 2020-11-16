Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ams AG (OtherAUKUF) and Prosus (OtherPROSF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on ams AG (AUKUF) and Prosus (PROSF).

ams AG (AUKUF)

Barclays analyst Andrew Gardiner maintained a Sell rating on ams AG on November 13 and set a price target of CHF16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Gardiner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 58.7% success rate. Gardiner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and Infineon.

ams AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.66.

Prosus (PROSF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Lisa Yang maintained a Buy rating on Prosus today and set a price target of EUR132.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $105.52.

Yang has an average return of 24.7% when recommending Prosus.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked #1486 out of 7087 analysts.

Prosus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $133.35, which is a 26.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR120.00 price target.

