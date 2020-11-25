Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ams AG (OtherAUKUF) and Prosus (OtherPROSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ams AG (AUKUF) and Prosus (PROSF) with bullish sentiments.

ams AG (AUKUF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Sandeep Deshpande maintained a Buy rating on ams AG on November 23 and set a price target of CHF26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 72.1% success rate. Deshpande covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and Adyen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ams AG with a $28.38 average price target, implying a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Prosus (PROSF)

In a report issued on November 23, John Kim-sa from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Prosus, with a price target of EUR112.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $104.62.

Kim-sa has an average return of 15.0% when recommending Prosus.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim-sa is ranked #4057 out of 7112 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Prosus with a $137.59 average price target, representing a 27.4% upside. In a report issued on November 13, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR120.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.