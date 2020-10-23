Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Amphenol (APH), Paylocity (PCTY) and Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amphenol (APH), Paylocity (PCTY) and Paypal Holdings (PYPL).

Amphenol (APH)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Hold rating on Amphenol on October 21 and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.8% and a 55.1% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, Garrett Motion, and American Axle.

Amphenol has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.17, representing a 6.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

Paylocity (PCTY)

In a report issued on October 20, Alex Zukin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Paylocity, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $185.94, close to its 52-week high of $196.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 76.6% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., Zoom Video Communications, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Paylocity with a $163.63 average price target, implying a -12.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings on October 21 and set a price target of $212.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $203.93, close to its 52-week high of $215.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 76.9% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $223.54, which is a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Merrill Lynch also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $235.00 price target.

