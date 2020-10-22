Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Amphenol (APH), Cognizant (CTSH) and Hexcel (HXL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Amphenol (APH), Cognizant (CTSH) and Hexcel (HXL).

Amphenol (APH)

Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach maintained a Hold rating on Amphenol today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $114.94, close to its 52-week high of $116.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 66.3% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor, and TE Connectivity.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amphenol is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $123.86, which is a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cognizant (CTSH)

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained a Hold rating on Cognizant today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.89, close to its 52-week high of $75.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 83.9% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Trimble Navigation, and Global Payments.

Cognizant has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.58.

Hexcel (HXL)

In a report released today, Philip Gibbs from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Hexcel, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.02, close to its 52-week low of $24.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibbs is ranked #5431 out of 7011 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hexcel with a $34.54 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on HXL: