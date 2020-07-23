Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Amphenol (APH), Check Point (CHKP) and Netgear (NTGR)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amphenol (APH), Check Point (CHKP) and Netgear (NTGR).

Amphenol (APH)

Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach maintained a Buy rating on Amphenol today and set a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $103.27, close to its 52-week high of $110.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 66.0% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amphenol with a $113.17 average price target, which is a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Check Point (CHKP)

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained a Sell rating on Check Point today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $123.02, close to its 52-week high of $130.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 71.5% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Slack Technologies, and CyberArk Software.

Check Point has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $122.33.

Netgear (NTGR)

In a report released today, Adam Tindle from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Netgear, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.5% and a 37.6% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Alarm, and Sonos.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Netgear with a $33.50 average price target.

