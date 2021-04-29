Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Amphenol (APH), Apple (AAPL) and ServiceNow (NOW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Amphenol (APH), Apple (AAPL) and ServiceNow (NOW) with bullish sentiments.

Amphenol (APH)

In a report released today, David Kelley from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Amphenol, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.52, close to its 52-week high of $69.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 72.5% success rate. Kelley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BorgWarner, Littelfuse, and Visteon.

Amphenol has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.25, a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released today, Kyle McNealy from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Apple, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $133.58, close to its 52-week high of $145.09.

McNealy has an average return of 55.1% when recommending Apple.

According to TipRanks.com, McNealy is ranked #1576 out of 7489 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $159.30, a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

ServiceNow (NOW)

In a report released yesterday, Samad Samana from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on ServiceNow, with a price target of $625.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $557.24, close to its 52-week high of $598.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Samana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.5% and a 76.0% success rate. Samana covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Bill.com Holdings, and Par Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ServiceNow with a $632.77 average price target, which is a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $568.00 price target.

