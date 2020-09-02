Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: American Software (AMSWA) and Lightpath Technologies (LPTH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on American Software (AMSWA) and Lightpath Technologies (LPTH) with bullish sentiments.

American Software (AMSWA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Buy rating on American Software yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 50.3% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, ChannelAdvisor, and Shotspotter.

American Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

Lightpath Technologies (LPTH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Marc Wiesenberger reiterated a Buy rating on Lightpath Technologies today and set a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 52.3% and a 69.7% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Insight Enterprises, PCTEL, and MTBC.

Lightpath Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.25.

