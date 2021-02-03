Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Amdocs (DOX), Verint Systems (VRNT) and Cognyte Software (CGNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Amdocs (DOX), Verint Systems (VRNT) and Cognyte Software (CGNT) with bullish sentiments.

Amdocs (DOX)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Buy rating on Amdocs today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.08, close to its 52-week high of $77.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 79.2% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and Nuance Communications.

Amdocs has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.50.

Verint Systems (VRNT)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Verint Systems, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.99.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 49.0% and a 85.6% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ChannelAdvisor, Coupa Software, and Veeva Systems.

Verint Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.20, a 74.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

Cognyte Software (CGNT)

Needham analyst Mike Cikos initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cognyte Software today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Cikos is ranked #1329 out of 7271 analysts.

Cognyte Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.50.

