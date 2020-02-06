Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Amdocs (DOX) and Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amdocs (DOX) and Spotify Technology SA (SPOT).

Amdocs (DOX)

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner maintained a Hold rating on Amdocs yesterday and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.07, close to its 52-week high of $77.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is ranked #1377 out of 5881 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amdocs with a $77.00 average price target, representing a 2.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

In a report released yesterday, Ross Sandler from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Spotify Technology SA, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $147.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 64.2% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Match Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spotify Technology SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $169.08, a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SPOT: