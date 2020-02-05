Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Amdocs (DOX) and Model N (MODN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amdocs (DOX) and Model N (MODN) with bullish sentiments.

Amdocs (DOX)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Amdocs, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.80, close to its 52-week high of $75.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 67.3% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and Nice-Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amdocs is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.50.

Model N (MODN)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Model N, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.84.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 72.0% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Model N has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.25, representing a 18.9% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $40.00 price target.

