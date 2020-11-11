Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Amdocs (DOX) and Adyen (OtherADYYF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amdocs (DOX) and Adyen (ADYYF) with bullish sentiments.

Amdocs (DOX)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Buy rating on Amdocs today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $60.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 68.9% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and Nuance Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amdocs is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.00, implying a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $75.00 price target.

Adyen (ADYYF)

In a report released yesterday, Mohammed Moawalla from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Adyen, with a price target of EUR1900.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1811.79.

Moawalla has an average return of 52.3% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Moawalla is ranked #1513 out of 7073 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adyen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1782.47, implying a -5.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR1590.00 price target.

