Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alteryx (AYX), Lyft (LYFT) and Karooooo (KARO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alteryx (AYX), Lyft (LYFT) and Karooooo (KARO) with bullish sentiments.

Alteryx (AYX)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating on Alteryx today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.51, close to its 52-week low of $77.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 65.2% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sumo Logic, Dynatrace, and Snowflake.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alteryx with a $142.44 average price target.

Lyft (LYFT)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald reiterated a Buy rating on Lyft today and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.06, close to its 52-week high of $68.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.2% and a 79.1% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Uber Technologies, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.11.

Karooooo (KARO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Karooooo today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 67.2% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Karooooo is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.75, implying a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Investec also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.50 price target.

