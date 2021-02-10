Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alteryx (AYX), Fiserv (FISV) and II-VI (IIVI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alteryx (AYX), Fiserv (FISV) and II-VI (IIVI) with bullish sentiments.

Alteryx (AYX)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Buy rating to Alteryx today and set a price target of $157.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $138.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.3% and a 73.3% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and ServiceNow.

Alteryx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $144.88, which is a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Rosenblatt Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Fiserv (FISV)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan reiterated a Buy rating on Fiserv today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $113.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 70.6% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Paypal Holdings.

Fiserv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.31, a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Bernstein also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

II-VI (IIVI)

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on II-VI, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $94.03, close to its 52-week high of $96.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 70.6% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on II-VI is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $104.21, representing a 12.9% upside. In a report issued on January 26, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

