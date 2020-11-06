Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alteryx (AYX), Everbridge (EVBG) and Uber Technologies (UBER)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alteryx (AYX), Everbridge (EVBG) and Uber Technologies (UBER) with bullish sentiments.

Alteryx (AYX)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron assigned a Buy rating to Alteryx yesterday and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $144.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.1% and a 74.0% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Arista Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alteryx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $159.78.

Everbridge (EVBG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Everbridge yesterday and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $117.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 63.2% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Everbridge is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $157.50, implying a 35.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.96, close to its 52-week high of $42.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 75.7% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Fiverr International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uber Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.78, which is a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 1, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

