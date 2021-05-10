Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alteryx (AYX) and I3 Verticals (IIIV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alteryx (AYX) and I3 Verticals (IIIV) with bullish sentiments.

Alteryx (AYX)

In a report released today, Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Alteryx, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.57, close to its 52-week low of $74.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 62.5% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sumo Logic, Snowflake, and Dynatrace.

Alteryx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.00, representing a 64.3% upside. In a report issued on May 3, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

I3 Verticals (IIIV)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on I3 Verticals today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 65.9% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Oportun Financial, and Western Union.

I3 Verticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.00.

