Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alteryx (AYX) and Fastly (FSLY)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Alteryx (AYX) and Fastly (FSLY).
Alteryx (AYX)
Rosenblatt Securities analyst Yun Kim maintained a Hold rating on Alteryx yesterday and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $122.50.
According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Palo Alto Networks.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Alteryx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $140.45.
Fastly (FSLY)
Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on Fastly yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.05.
According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 73.2% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fastly with a $27.00 average price target.
