Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Altair Engineering (ALTR) and ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Altair Engineering (ALTR) and ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) with bullish sentiments.

Altair Engineering (ALTR)

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Altair Engineering, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 64.8% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Vonage Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Altair Engineering with a $46.00 average price target.

ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on ANGI Homeservices, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 75.9% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Fiverr International.

ANGI Homeservices has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.25, implying a 65.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

