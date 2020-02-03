Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alphabet (GOOGL), Netscout Systems (NTCT) and Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alphabet (GOOGL), Netscout Systems (NTCT) and Bottomline Technologies (EPAY).

Alphabet (GOOGL)

In a report issued on January 31, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet, with a price target of $1500.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1432.78, close to its 52-week high of $1500.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 62.6% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphabet with a $1553.21 average price target, implying a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $1650.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Netscout Systems (NTCT)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Hold rating on Netscout Systems on January 30 and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 77.6% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and Altair Engineering.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Netscout Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00, which is an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Hold rating on Bottomline Technologies on January 30 and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 77.8% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bottomline Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.75, a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.