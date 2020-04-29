Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alphabet (GOOGL) and Monolithic Power (MPWR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alphabet (GOOGL) and Monolithic Power (MPWR) with bullish sentiments.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet today and set a price target of $1550.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1232.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 51.8% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Glu Mobile, Facebook, and Logitech.

Alphabet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1506.42, implying a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1350.00 price target.

Monolithic Power (MPWR)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Monolithic Power, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $191.31, close to its 52-week high of $198.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 57.2% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Lattice Semicon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Monolithic Power with a $202.88 average price target, a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Loop Capital Markets also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

