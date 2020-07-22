Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alphabet (GOOGL) and CommVault Systems (CVLT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alphabet (GOOGL) and CommVault Systems (CVLT) with bullish sentiments.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Goldman Sachs analyst Heather Bellini maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet yesterday and set a price target of $1775.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1555.92, close to its 52-week high of $1587.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 78.3% success rate. Bellini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Alphabet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1619.36, which is a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1420.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CommVault Systems (CVLT)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on CommVault Systems, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 68.8% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ServiceNow, and New Relic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CommVault Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.