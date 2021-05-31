Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alphabet Class A (GOOGL), Veeva Systems (VEEV) and Avalara (AVLR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL), Veeva Systems (VEEV) and Avalara (AVLR).

Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A on May 28 and set a price target of $2825.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2356.85, close to its 52-week high of $2431.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.8% and a 67.9% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Uber Technologies.

Alphabet Class A has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2778.32, representing a 17.0% upside. In a report issued on May 17, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3000.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne maintained a Hold rating on Veeva Systems on May 28 and set a price target of $313.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $291.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Materne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 81.9% success rate. Materne covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Cognyte Software, and Citrix Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veeva Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $330.26, representing a 14.5% upside. In a report issued on May 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Avalara (AVLR)

In a report issued on May 28, Peter Levine from Evercore ISI initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Avalara and a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $132.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Levine is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 42.7% and a 76.5% success rate. Levine covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as RingCentral, Liveperson, and Five9.

Avalara has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $182.00, representing a 37.3% upside. In a report issued on May 18, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.