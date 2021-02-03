Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alphabet Class A (GOOGL), Global Payments (GPN) and Inphi (IPHI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL), Global Payments (GPN) and Inphi (IPHI) with bullish sentiments.

Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A, with a price target of $2470.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1919.12, close to its 52-week high of $1949.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 62.0% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Corsair Gaming, Unity Software, and Glu Mobile.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphabet Class A with a $2128.21 average price target, which is an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2060.00 price target.

Global Payments (GPN)

In a report released today, John Davis from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments, with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $190.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 75.0% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Bottomline Technologies, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Payments is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $217.00, implying a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $214.00 price target.

Inphi (IPHI)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating on Inphi today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $172.44, close to its 52-week high of $182.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 68.6% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Inphi with a $177.67 average price target.

