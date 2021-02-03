Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) and Twilio (TWLO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) and Twilio (TWLO) with bullish sentiments.

Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A today and set a price target of $2353.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1919.12, close to its 52-week high of $1949.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Patterson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 67.8% success rate. Patterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, IAC/InterActive, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphabet Class A with a $2160.84 average price target, a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, J.P. Morgan also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2050.00 price target.

Twilio (TWLO)

KeyBanc analyst Alex Kurtz maintained a Buy rating on Twilio today and set a price target of $420.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $387.25, close to its 52-week high of $404.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Kurtz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 64.6% success rate. Kurtz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CommVault Systems, and Sprout Social.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Twilio with a $441.11 average price target, a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

