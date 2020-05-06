Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alpha and Omega (AOSL) and Arista Networks (ANET)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alpha and Omega (AOSL) and Arista Networks (ANET).

Alpha and Omega (AOSL)

Loop Capital Markets analyst David Williams reiterated a Buy rating on Alpha and Omega today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 75.4% success rate. Williams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Adesto Technologies, Monolithic Power, and ON Semi.

Alpha and Omega has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.50.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Hold rating to Arista Networks today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $220.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 52.9% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Arista Networks has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $208.71, which is a -2.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

