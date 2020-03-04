Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Allscripts (MDRX), Veeva Systems (VEEV) and Benefitfocus (BNFT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Allscripts (MDRX), Veeva Systems (VEEV) and Benefitfocus (BNFT).

Allscripts (MDRX)

In a report released today, George Hill from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Allscripts, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.30, close to its 52-week low of $7.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 45.7% success rate. Hill covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Molina Healthcare, and Cardinal Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allscripts with a $10.07 average price target, which is a 30.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.50 price target.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

In a report released today, Bradley Sills from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Veeva Systems, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Sills is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Sills covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Bill.com Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Veeva Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $173.50, representing a 20.5% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $184.00 price target.

Benefitfocus (BNFT)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Buy rating on Benefitfocus today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.42, close to its 52-week low of $11.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.4% and a 72.5% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as RingCentral, Instructure, and Salesforce.

Benefitfocus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.25.

