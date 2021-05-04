Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Allscripts (MDRX), Celestica (CLS) and Citrix Systems (CTXS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Allscripts (MDRX), Celestica (CLS) and Citrix Systems (CTXS).

Allscripts (MDRX)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Buy rating on Allscripts on April 29 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.27, close to its 52-week high of $17.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 57.5% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Change Healthcare, and Health Catalyst.

Allscripts has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.67, which is a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Celestica (CLS)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Hold rating on Celestica on April 29 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 76.1% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, Sierra Wireless, and BlackBerry.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Celestica with a $9.67 average price target, a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Citrix Systems (CTXS)

In a report issued on April 29, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Citrix Systems, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 70.2% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Duck Creek Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citrix Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $150.56, which is a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $143.00 price target.

