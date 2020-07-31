Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Allscripts (MDRX) and Garmin (GRMN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Allscripts (MDRX) and Garmin (GRMN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Allscripts (MDRX)

In a report released today, Steven Halper from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Allscripts, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Halper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 58.0% success rate. Halper covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and NextGen Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Allscripts with a $8.17 average price target, representing a -11.7% downside. In a report released today, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Garmin (GRMN)

In a report released today, Robert Spingarn from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Garmin, with a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $98.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Spingarn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 59.4% success rate. Spingarn covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Virgin Galactic Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Maxar Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Garmin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.33, representing a 1.3% upside. In a report issued on July 29, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

