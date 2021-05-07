Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT), Synaptics (SYNA) and MTBC (MTBC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT), Synaptics (SYNA) and MTBC (MTBC) with bullish sentiments.

Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)

In a report released today, Richard Ryan from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Allied Motion Technologies, with a price target of $42.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 62.7% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Vishay Precision Group, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Digi International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allied Motion Technologies with a $42.25 average price target, a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Synaptics (SYNA)

Colliers Securities analyst Derek Soderberg maintained a Buy rating on Synaptics today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $133.30, close to its 52-week high of $146.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 46.2% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Lattice Semicon, and Axon Enterprise.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synaptics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $164.33, which is a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $176.00 price target.

MTBC (MTBC)

Colliers Securities analyst Eugene Mannheimer reiterated a Buy rating on MTBC today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Mannheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 55.4% success rate. Mannheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, NextGen Healthcare, and Castlight Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MTBC with a $16.70 average price target, an 111.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

