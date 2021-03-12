Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) and Fortinet (FTNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) and Fortinet (FTNT) with bullish sentiments.

Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)

In a report released today, Richard Ryan from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Allied Motion Technologies, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.48, close to its 52-week high of $55.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 66.7% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Vishay Precision Group, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Digi International.

Allied Motion Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.00, a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Colliers Securities analyst Catharine Trebnick reiterated a Buy rating on Fortinet today and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $187.53, close to its 52-week high of $187.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 54.6% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Fortinet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $182.68, implying a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Cleveland Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

