Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alithya Group (ALYA), MKS Instruments (MKSI) and ON Semiconductor (ON)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alithya Group (ALYA), MKS Instruments (MKSI) and ON Semiconductor (ON) with bullish sentiments.

Alithya Group (ALYA)

In a report issued on February 3, Amr Ezzat from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Alithya Group, with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Ezzat is ranked #242 out of 7257 analysts.

Alithya Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.36.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MKS Instruments (MKSI)

In a report issued on March 22, Patrick Ho from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on MKS Instruments, with a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $183.84, close to its 52-week high of $192.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Ho is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 72.5% success rate. Ho covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultra Clean Holdings, Axcelis Technologies, and Brooks Automation.

MKS Instruments has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $185.63, implying a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

ON Semiconductor (ON)

In a report issued on January 15, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna maintained a Buy rating on ON Semiconductor, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.97, close to its 52-week high of $39.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 74.8% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Power Integrations, and Skyworks Solutions.

ON Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.29, implying a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.