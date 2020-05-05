Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alarm (ALRM) and Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Alarm (ALRM) and Leidos Holdings (LDOS).

Alarm (ALRM)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Hold rating on Alarm today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 52.2% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alarm with a $59.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Leidos Holdings, with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 61.4% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Leidos Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.20, implying a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $115.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on LDOS: