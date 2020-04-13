Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Akamai (AKAM), Fidelity National Info (FIS) and SAP AG (SAP)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Akamai (AKAM), Fidelity National Info (FIS) and SAP AG (SAP).

Akamai (AKAM)

In a report issued on April 8, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Akamai, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.8% and a 25.8% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Rubicon Project, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akamai is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $107.35, implying a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

Raymond James analyst John Davis reiterated a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info today and set a price target of $152.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 64.7% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Global Payments, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fidelity National Info is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $159.72, a 28.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

SAP AG (SAP)

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Hold rating on SAP AG today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $121.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Bachman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 63.5% success rate. Bachman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAP AG is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $121.00.

