Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Akamai (AKAM) and Slack Technologies (WORK)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Akamai (AKAM) and Slack Technologies (WORK).

Akamai (AKAM)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Hold rating on Akamai on March 13 and set a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 44.7% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Akamai with a $109.07 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Slack Technologies (WORK)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on Slack Technologies on March 13 and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 60.2% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Slack Technologies with a $25.75 average price target, representing a 51.0% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.