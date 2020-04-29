Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Akamai (AKAM) and Juniper Networks (JNPR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Akamai (AKAM) and Juniper Networks (JNPR) with bullish sentiments.

Akamai (AKAM)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on Akamai yesterday and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $101.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 73.9% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

Akamai has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.11, implying a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Oppenheimer analyst George Iwanyc maintained a Buy rating on Juniper Networks yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.0% and a 23.7% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ceragon Networks, and Cambium Networks.

Juniper Networks has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.79, representing a -5.0% downside. In a report issued on April 19, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $27.00 price target.

