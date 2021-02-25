Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Akamai (AKAM) and Flir Systems (FLIR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Akamai (AKAM) and Flir Systems (FLIR).

Akamai (AKAM)

In a report released today, Robert Majek from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Akamai. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 55.9% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Citrix Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akamai is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.75, representing a 28.7% upside. In a report issued on February 10, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Flir Systems (FLIR)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Hold rating on Flir Systems today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.62, close to its 52-week high of $57.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 74.3% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Caci International, and Roper Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flir Systems is a Hold with an average price target of $55.00.

