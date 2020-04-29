Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Akamai (AKAM) and Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Akamai (AKAM) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Akamai (AKAM)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Hold rating on Akamai yesterday and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $95.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 70.0% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Akamai with a $111.61 average price target, implying a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Airbus Group SE received a Hold rating and a EUR54.00 price target from Norddeutsche Landesbank analyst Wolfgang Donie today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.25, close to its 52-week low of $50.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Donie is ranked #5257 out of 6525 analysts.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.50, which is a 37.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR59.00 price target.

