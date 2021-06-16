Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF) and Prosus (OtherPROSF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Airbus Group SE (EADSF) and Prosus (PROSF).

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released yesterday, Sandy Morris from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $137.94, close to its 52-week high of $140.00.

Morris has an average return of 33.6% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Morris is ranked #1230 out of 7551 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $143.74 average price target, representing a 3.9% upside. In a report issued on June 2, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR138.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Prosus (PROSF)

UBS analyst John Kim-sa maintained a Buy rating on Prosus on June 14 and set a price target of EUR116.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $105.08.

Kim-sa has an average return of 1.1% when recommending Prosus.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim-sa is ranked #5482 out of 7551 analysts.

Prosus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $147.03.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.