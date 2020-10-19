Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF) and Microsoft (MSFT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Airbus Group SE (EADSF) and Microsoft (MSFT) with bullish sentiments.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Andrew Gollan maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE today and set a price target of EUR76.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $75.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gollan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 58.7% success rate. Gollan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rolls-Royce Holdings, Rolls-Royce, and BAE Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Hold with an average price target of $87.57, representing a 16.4% upside. In a report issued on October 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR80.00 price target.

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report released yesterday, Brent Thill from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $219.66, close to its 52-week high of $232.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 78.6% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Endurance International, and Zillow Group Class C.

Microsoft has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $236.47, a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

