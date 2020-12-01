Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF) and Infineon Technologies AG (OtherIFNNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Airbus Group SE (EADSF) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) with bullish sentiments.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Hallam from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR146.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.38.

Hallam has an average return of 2.7% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallam is ranked #2961 out of 7119 analysts.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.07, representing a -2.2% downside. In a report issued on November 16, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR122.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

UBS analyst David Mulholland maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Mulholland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 72.7% success rate. Mulholland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Stmicroelectronics, and Infineon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon Technologies AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.16, implying a -6.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 26, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR27.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.