Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF) and Adyen (OtherADYYF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Airbus Group SE (EADSF) and Adyen (ADYYF) with bullish sentiments.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

J.P. Morgan analyst David Perry upgraded Airbus Group SE to Buy on January 9 and set a price target of EUR101.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Perry is ranked #7006 out of 7210 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $114.08 average price target, implying a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR125.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Adyen (ADYYF)

In a report issued on January 8, Hannes Leitner from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Adyen, with a price target of EUR2021.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2148.06.

Leitner has an average return of 95.6% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Leitner is ranked #527 out of 7210 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adyen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2157.36, implying a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, HSBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR2300.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.