Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Airbnb (ABNB), DraftKings (DKNG) and DoorDash (DASH)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Airbnb (ABNB), DraftKings (DKNG) and DoorDash (DASH).

Airbnb (ABNB)

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Hold rating on Airbnb today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $197.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 68.3% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Zillow Group Class C, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbnb with a $178.67 average price target, which is a -8.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, KeyBanc also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

DraftKings (DKNG)

In a report released today, Thomas Allen from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on DraftKings, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 66.3% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Extended Stay America.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DraftKings with a $69.53 average price target, a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $80.00 price target.

DoorDash (DASH)

In a report released today, Tom White from D.A. Davidson maintained a Hold rating on DoorDash, with a price target of $162.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $172.94.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.3% and a 56.6% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Fathom Holdings, and CarGurus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DoorDash is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $167.13, a -2.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

