Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Airbnb (ABNB) and Playtika Holding (PLTK)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Airbnb (ABNB) and Playtika Holding (PLTK).

Airbnb (ABNB)

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Airbnb, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $182.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 70.5% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Airbnb has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $170.68, a -13.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Wolfe Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Playtika Holding (PLTK)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Playtika Holding, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 59.2% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Corsair Gaming, and Unity Software.

Playtika Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.30, representing a 16.6% upside. In a report issued on February 10, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.