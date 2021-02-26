Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Airbnb (ABNB) and NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Airbnb (ABNB) and NeoPhotonics (NPTN) with bullish sentiments.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Needham analyst Chris Pierce reiterated a Buy rating on Airbnb today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $182.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Pierce is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.0% and a 33.3% success rate. Pierce covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, Uber Technologies, and Shutterstock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbnb is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $168.76, implying a -14.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Loop Capital Markets also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $240.00 price target.

NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to NeoPhotonics today and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 64.6% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Acacia Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and CyberArk Software.

NeoPhotonics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.08, which is a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 15, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

