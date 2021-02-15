Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Affirm Holdings (AFRM) and J2 Global (JCOM)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Affirm Holdings (AFRM) and J2 Global (JCOM).

Affirm Holdings (AFRM)

Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on Affirm Holdings on February 12 and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $125.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 71.5% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Global Payments, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Affirm Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.50, implying a -2.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

J2 Global (JCOM)

In a report issued on February 12, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on J2 Global, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $107.79, close to its 52-week high of $111.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 62.8% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

J2 Global has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $131.75.

