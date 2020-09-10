Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: AeroVironment (AVAV), Verint Systems (VRNT) and BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on AeroVironment (AVAV), Verint Systems (VRNT) and BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC).

AeroVironment (AVAV)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on AeroVironment. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 71.4% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Caci International, Roper Technologies, and Trimble Navigation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AeroVironment with a $89.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Verint Systems (VRNT)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal reiterated a Buy rating on Verint Systems today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 70.5% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

Verint Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.50, implying a 23.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on BigCommerce Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $91.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., ZoomInfo Technologies, and Upland Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BigCommerce Holdings with a $100.00 average price target, implying a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.