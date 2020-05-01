Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: AeroVironment (AVAV), Twitter (TWTR) and Zendesk (ZEN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AeroVironment (AVAV), Twitter (TWTR) and Zendesk (ZEN).

AeroVironment (AVAV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on AeroVironment yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 62.7% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AeroVironment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.25.

Twitter (TWTR)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Hold rating on Twitter yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group, and Leaf Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twitter is a Hold with an average price target of $32.06, implying an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Mizuho Securities also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $28.00 price target.

Zendesk (ZEN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Zendesk today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 73.6% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Veeva Systems, SharpSpring, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zendesk with a $88.77 average price target, which is a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

