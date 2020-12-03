Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: AeroVironment (AVAV), Splunk (SPLK) and Synopsys (SNPS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AeroVironment (AVAV), Splunk (SPLK) and Synopsys (SNPS) with bullish sentiments.

AeroVironment (AVAV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on AeroVironment yesterday and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $87.46, close to its 52-week high of $89.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 72.8% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and Maxar Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AeroVironment is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $94.00.

Splunk (SPLK)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews maintained a Buy rating on Splunk today and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $205.91, close to its 52-week high of $225.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 67.6% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Splunk with a $218.13 average price target, which is a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $239.00 price target.

Synopsys (SNPS)

Needham analyst Richard Valera maintained a Buy rating on Synopsys today and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $224.72, close to its 52-week high of $246.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 66.6% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Synopsys with a $255.00 average price target, an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

