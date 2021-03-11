Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: AeroVironment (AVAV), Avid Technology (AVID) and Fortinet (FTNT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AeroVironment (AVAV), Avid Technology (AVID) and Fortinet (FTNT).

AeroVironment (AVAV)

In a report released yesterday, Peter Arment from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on AeroVironment, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $108.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 64.4% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems, and Lockheed Martin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AeroVironment with a $125.00 average price target, representing a 15.9% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Canaccord Genuity also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Avid Technology (AVID)

In a report released yesterday, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Avid Technology, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 101.0% and a 77.0% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Kubient, and Vuzix.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avid Technology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.38, implying a 39.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Fortinet (FTNT)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Fortinet, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $180.46, close to its 52-week high of $181.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 68.2% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortinet with a $181.37 average price target, representing a 1.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

