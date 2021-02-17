Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) and Wix (WIX)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) and Wix (WIX) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD)

In a report released today, Seth Seifman from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Seifman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 67.0% success rate. Seifman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon Technologies, and Science Applications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.20.

Wix (WIX)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz maintained a Hold rating on Wix today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $279.46, close to its 52-week high of $319.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 74.8% and a 85.0% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Pinterest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $319.17, implying an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

